Watch Halestorm's Lzzy Hale cover Linkin Park's "Crawling"

With Linkin Park in the news, Lzzy Hale is putting her spin on one of their classic songs.

The Halestorm frontwoman has shared a video of her singing a piano-led rendition of the Hybrid Theory single "Crawling." You can watch it now via Hale's Instagram.

As previously reported, Linkin Park launched a countdown clock on Saturday starting at 100 hours. When the clock hit zero on Wednesday, it started counting back up, though it glitched around the 9:05 mark. Linkin Park has since announced that something will be happening on Sept. 5.

All of this comes amid rumors of LP reuniting for the first time since their 2017 tribute concert to frontman Chester Bennington. In April, Billboard reported that members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson and Dave "Phoenix" Farrell were considering a tour for 2025, possibly with a female vocalist in place of the late Bennington.

Hale successfully showed that she can sing in another band when she fronted Skid Row for a run of shows during the spring. Her tenure with Skid Row even inspired Jon Bon Jovi to declare, "Please Lzzy Hale join Skid Row."

Halestorm, meanwhile, recently wrapped a tour with I Prevail. Their most recent album is 2022's Back from the Dead.

