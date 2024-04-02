Watch Halestorm's Lzzy Hale duet with David Draiman on Disturbed's "Don't Tell Me"

Halestorm Perform In Auckland Dave Simpson/WireImage (Dave Simpson/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

Disturbed got an assist from Halestorm's Lzzy Hale during their performances at Knotfest Australia in March.

Hale joined David Draiman and company during the shows to duet their song "Don't Tell Me," the studio version of which features Ann Wilson of Heart.

"Thanks to the amazing Lzzy Hale of Halestorm for lending her voice for our latest single 'Don't Tell Me (ft. Ann Wilson)' at the Knotfest Australia shows!" Disturbed says.

Official video of the live collaboration is streaming now on YouTube.

"Don't Tell Me" appears on Disturbed's latest album, 2022's Divisive.

Hale, meanwhile, is gearing up to sing live with another band, Skid Row. She'll be handling lead vocals in the "18 and Life" outfit for four shows in May and June in place of departing singer Erik Grönwall, who's left the band to focus on his health and family.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

