Watch Gavin Rossdale talk cooking show on ABC's ﻿'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Gavin Rossdale is headed to late night TV, not to rock but to talk.

The Bush frontman will appear on Tuesday's episode of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! and will be discussing his upcoming cooking show, Dinner with Gavin Rossdale.

The series, which premieres Feb. 13 via VIZIO's WatchFree+ streaming service, will find Rossdale cooking and chatting with artists and celebrities including Serena Williams, Common and Selma Blair.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

You can also catch Rossdale live and in person during Bush's summer U.S. tour with Shinedown, which launches in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.