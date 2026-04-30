Watch Foo Fighters rock a zombie apocalypse in bloody 'Spit Shine' video

Foo Fighters have premiered the video for "Spit Shine," a track off the band's new album, Your Favorite Toy.

The clip finds Dave Grohl and company performing in front of a mural of the late Motörhead Lemmy Kilmister when the show is invaded by zombies. A press release describes what happens next as a "nightmare come true for connoisseurs of disemboweling, dismemberment and rock and roll."

They're not kidding about the disemboweling, either — there are a few pretty graphic shots of intestines being pulled out, which showers the band members in blood.

You can watch the "Spit Shine" video streaming now on YouTube, but maybe make sure you're not eating anything before you hit play.

Foo Fighters will play an intimate show at New York City's Irving Plaza Thursday night, followed by another underplay performance at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, on Saturday. They'll headline the Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa festivals in May, before launching a full North American stadium tour in August.

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