Watch Foo Fighters rock '﻿Amazon Music Live'

ABC NEWS Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters. (ABC/Travis Bell) (Travis Bell/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters are set to rock the Amazon Music Live series Thursday night.

You can tune in to watch Dave Grohl and company's performance starting at 9 p.m. PT following the Prime Video broadcast of Thursday Night Football. It'll air on Prime Video, the Amazon Music Twitch channel and in the Amazon Music app.

The set follows an eventful week for the Foos, which saw the release of a new song, "Asking for a Friend," and the announcement of their 2026 North American stadium tour, which features support from Queens of the Stone Age.

Presales for the tour are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

