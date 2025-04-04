Watch Flyleaf's Lacey Sturm & Korn's Head perform 'I'm So Sick' & 'Blind' mash-up

Flyleaf frontwoman Lacey Sturm has shared a live video capturing an onstage collaboration with Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch during her February solo show in Pittsburgh.

Welch joined Sturm and her band for a rendition of the Flyleaf song "I'm So Sick" mashed-up with Korn's "Blind."

You can watch the performance streaming on YouTube.

Sturm has been touring in support of her latest solo effort, 2023's Kenotic Metanoia. She reunited with Flyleaf in 2022 following a 10-year absence from the band.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.