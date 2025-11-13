Watch first episode of ﻿‘The Osbournes Podcast﻿' following Ozzy Osbourne’s death

Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne view tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne from fans as his funeral cortege travels through his home city of Birmingham on July 30, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The Osbourne family has released the first episode of The Osbournes Podcast following the death of Ozzy Osbourne in July.

Ozzy’s widow, Sharon Osbourne, and their kids Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne “share raw memories, laughter, tears, and the incredible outpouring of love from around the world,” according to the episode description.

“They discuss Ozzy’s final days, his determination to perform one last show, his legendary spirit, and the powerful lessons of gratitude and authenticity he left behind,” the description continues. “This is a heartfelt tribute to one of rock’s most iconic legends — from the people who knew him best.”

During the episode, Jack plays a voicemail that President Donald Trump left Sharon expressing his condolences. They also share that England’s King Charles III sent them a letter.

“Just the outpouring of love is so overwhelming and comforting,” Sharon says.

You can watch the Osbournes Podcast episode streaming now on YouTube, or listen to it via your preferred podcast platform.

Ozzy died on July 22 at age 76. He’d just performed his final concert with his original Black Sabbath bandmates at the massive Back to the Beginning concert on July 5.

