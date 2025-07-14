Watch Daughtry cover Journey with Anthrax's Joey Belladonna

Daughtry's recent concert in Syracuse, New York, featured a surprise appearance by Anthrax vocalist Joey Belladonna.

The "Madhouse" singer joined Chris Daughtry and company for a cover of the Journey song "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)."

"Our special guest was just in Birmingham with the king of metal," Daughtry writes, referring to Anthrax's performance at Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne's farewell concert. "But nobody can resist hopping on a Journey cover."

You can watch footage of the performance via Daughtry's Facebook.

Daughtry is currently touring the U.S. with Creed. They put out a studio version of the "Separate Ways" cover with guest vocals by Halestorm's Lzzy Hale in 2023.

