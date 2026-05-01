Watch Creed/Alter Bridge drummer Scott Phillips play ADtR's 'The Downfall of Us All'

Scott Phillips of Creed performs during 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California. (Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Creed and Alter Bridge drummer Scott Phillips is featured in the latest installment of the YouTube channel Drumeo's "For the First Time" challenge.

For the series, drummers are tasked with coming up with their own part to a song they've never heard before while playing along to a drumless version of the track. For Phillips, Drumeo chose the A Day to Remember song "The Downfall of Us All."

After going through a few takes, Phillips delivered his final playthrough before learning the identity of the original artist and hearing the original with drums intact.

"Hope you guys enjoyed it, hope I didn't mess it up too bad," Phillips said.

One person who did enjoy the performance was A Day to Remember drummer Alex Shelnutt, who approved of Phillips' interpretation.

Phillips is currently on tour with Alter Bridge in support of their new, self-titled album. He'll hit the road with Creed in July.

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