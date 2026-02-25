Watch clip of Twenty One Pilots' ﻿'More Than We Ever Imagined'﻿ concert film

'More Than We Ever Imagined' film poster. (Trafalgar Releasing)

Twenty One Pilots have shared a clip from their new concert film, More That We Ever Imagined.

The clip, which premiered via NME.com, features footage of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun playing the song "Next Semester," which appears on their 2024 album, Clancy.

As previously reported, More Than We Ever Imagined was recorded during the "Stressed Out" duo's 2025 sold-out stadium show in Mexico City.

"A great concert and a great movie can change your life," director Mark C. Eshleman tells NME. "I've watched this band put on unbelievable live performances in the 16 years we've been creating together, and this film perfectly captures the magic of a Twenty One Pilots show."

More Than We Ever Imagined premieres in cinemas worldwide Thursday.

You can also catch Twenty One Pilots outside the movie theater performing at the upcoming Shaky Knees and Osheaga festivals.

