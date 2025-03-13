Watch Chris Daughtry cover Bad Omens' 'THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND'

CHRIS DAUGHTRY DISNEY/Eric McCandless (Eric McCandless/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Chris Daughtry has shared a cover of the Bad Omens song "THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND."

The Daughtry frontman says that the track "just might be my favorite song of the past 5 years!" You can watch his performance on YouTube.

The original "THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND" is the title track off Bad Omens' breakout 2022 album, which also includes the single "Just Pretend."

Daughtry, meanwhile, put out a new EP, Shock to the System (Part One), in September. The single "The Dam" currently sits in the top 10 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

You can catch Daughtry on tour opening for Disturbed throughout the spring and for Creed in the summer.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!