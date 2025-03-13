Watch Chris Daughtry cover Bad Omens' 'THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND'

Chris Daughtry has shared a cover of the Bad Omens song "THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND."

The Daughtry frontman says that the track "just might be my favorite song of the past 5 years!" You can watch his performance on YouTube.

The original "THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND" is the title track off Bad Omens' breakout 2022 album, which also includes the single "Just Pretend."

Daughtry, meanwhile, put out a new EP, Shock to the System (Part One), in September. The single "The Dam" currently sits in the top 10 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

You can catch Daughtry on tour opening for Disturbed throughout the spring and for Creed in the summer.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.