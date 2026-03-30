Watch Bring Me the Horizon's 'Doomed' performance from 'L.I.V.E. in São Paulo' concert film

Bring Me the Horizon has premiered the live performance of the song "Doomed" from the band's new concert film, L.I.V.E. in São Paulo (Live Immersive Virtual Experiment).

The rendition was preceded by a video montage featuring footage from throughout Bring Me the Horizon's career. A shot of frontman Oli Sykes alongside the late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington got a particularly large response from the crowd.

You can watch the L.I.V.E.in São Paulo performance of "Doomed" streaming now on YouTube.

L.I.V.E.in São Paulo screened in cinemas worldwide for two days only on March 25 and March 28. It'll be released as CD/DVD and vinyl packages on April 10.

Bring Me the Horizon is also hosting a digital broadcast of the film on April 10.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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