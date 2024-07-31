Watch blink-182, The Killers, Deftones & more on 2024 Lollapalooza livestream

The 2024 Lollapalooza Hulu livestream will include sets by artists including blink-182, The Killers and Deftones.

You'll also be able to watch Hozier, Pierce the Veil and Two Door Cinema Club, along with headliners Megan Thee Stallion, Stray Kids, Future x Metro Boomin and Melanie Martinez.

Lollapalooza 2024 takes place Aug. 1-4 in Chicago. For the full streaming schedule, visit Hulu.com/lollapalooza.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

