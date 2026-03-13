Watch Bilmuri LARP with A Day to Remember in video for 'ALWAYS LET YOU DOWN' collab

Bilmuri has premiered a new song in collaboration with A Day to Remember called "ALWAYS LET YOU DOWN."

The track is accompanied by a video in which Bilmuri's Johnny Franck and A Day to Remember frontman Jeremy McKinnon dress up as medieval knights and fight each other in the Bilmuri Battle League, or the BBL. You can expect that type of humor throughout.

The "ALWAYS LET YOU DOWN" video is streaming now on YouTube.

The song "ALWAYS LET YOU DOWN" will appear on the upcoming Bilmuri album, KIND HARD, due out April 10. The record also includes the previously released songs "MORE THAN HATE," "HARD2TELL" and "TWICE."

Bilmuri will launch a U.S. tour April 17 in Denver.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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