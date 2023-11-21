Watch From Ashes to New's festive video for "All I Want for Christmas Is You" cover

Better Noise Music

By Josh Johnson

From Ashes to New has premiered the video for their heavy cover of the Mariah Carey holiday standard "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, finds the rap-rock outfit delivering a performance in Santa hats and holiday sweaters while surrounded by seasonal decorations.

"We always thought it would be sick to do a Christmas song and what better than Mariah Carey's iconic 'All I Want For a Christmas Is You,'" says vocalist Matt Brandyberry. "We wanted to see what the world would think of a minor feel to a major song but weren't expecting to hear that Mariah herself loved the track!"

From Ashes to New will launch a U.S. headlining tour on Tuesday, November 21, in Portland, Maine. They'll be supporting their latest album, Blackout, which dropped in July.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!