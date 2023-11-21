Watch From Ashes to New's festive video for "All I Want for Christmas Is You" cover

From Ashes to New has premiered the video for their heavy cover of the Mariah Carey holiday standard "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, finds the rap-rock outfit delivering a performance in Santa hats and holiday sweaters while surrounded by seasonal decorations.

"We always thought it would be sick to do a Christmas song and what better than Mariah Carey's iconic 'All I Want For a Christmas Is You,'" says vocalist Matt Brandyberry. "We wanted to see what the world would think of a minor feel to a major song but weren't expecting to hear that Mariah herself loved the track!"

From Ashes to New will launch a U.S. headlining tour on Tuesday, November 21, in Portland, Maine. They'll be supporting their latest album, Blackout, which dropped in July.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.