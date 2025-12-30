Watch Anthrax's Scott Ian play 'The Trooper' on signature Dave Murray guitar

Anthrax's Scott Ian embodied the spirit of metalheads everywhere upon obtaining Iron Maiden guitarist Dave Murray's signature Fender Stratocaster.

As seen in a video posted to his Instagram, Ian broke in his new guitar by shredding the riff from the Maiden classic "The Trooper."

"Got the new Dave Murray Strat ... and of course this is the first riff I played (too fast) on it," Ian writes in the caption. "The guitar is SWEET!!!"

Ian will have a chance to show off his Maiden playing skills to Murray when Anthrax opens for the English metallers on select dates of their 2026 U.S. tour starting in September.

Anthrax's other 2026 plans include the release of their long-awaited new album, the follow-up to 2016's For All Kings.

