Watch 5SOS' Ashton Irwin perform drum cover of Megadeth's "Tornado of Souls"

By Josh Johnson

5 Seconds of Summer drummer Ashton Irwin proves his metal cred with a Megadeth drum cover.

Irwin is the latest participant in the YouTube channel Drumeo's series of making drummers come up with their own parts to a song they'd never heard before. For Irwin, Drumeo picked the song "Tornado of Souls" off the thrash classic Rust in Peace.

After listening to "Tornado of Souls" for the first time, Irwin delivers his version in just one take.

"I'm just another soul in the tornado of Megadeth's legacy," Irwin says following his performance.

At the end of the video, current Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren offers his review of Ashton's take, deeming it a "killer interpretation."

"Loved it, man, great job," Verbeuren says. "If ever I'm sick, maybe you can jump in."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

