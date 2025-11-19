Watch 30StM's Shannon Leto play Alter Bridge song after hearing it for first time

Shannon Leto of Thirty Seconds To Mars performs at Ippodromo Snai San Siro on July 02, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Thirty Seconds to Mars' Shannon Leto is the latest drummer to take part in Drumeo's "Hearing Songs for the First Time" challenge.

The YouTube channel's viral series asks drummers to come up with their own parts to a song that they've never heard before. After playing drum-less versions of tracks by Shinedown, Godsmack, A Perfect Circle, Killswitch Engage and Faith No More, Drumeo finally landed on a tune that Leto didn't know: "Metalingus" by Alter Bridge.

"I've never done anything like this in my life," Leto says during his first take on the challenge. "It's crazy."

Eventually, though, Leto persevered and delivered a full drum cover of "Metalingus," which earned approval from Alter Bridge drummer Scott Phillips.

"That was really well done, super cool," says Phillips, who also plays drums in Creed. "Great job, man."

You may recall that Thirty Seconds to Mars' music was featured in a previous Drumeo video, in which Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith played along to their song "The Kill." That video has over 28 million views on YouTube.

Thirty Seconds to Mars released their latest album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day, in 2023.

