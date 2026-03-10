Warped Tour unveils full 2026 Long Beach lineup

Warped Tour has revealed the full lineup for its 2026 stop in Long Beach, California, taking place July 25-26.

The bill, which has been gradually revealed with new artist announcements every day over the past month, includes All Time Low, Bowling for Soup, Dinosaur Pile-up, Escape the Fate, Flogging Molly, grandson, Gym Class Heroes, Hoobastank, Jimmy Eat World, KennyHoopla, Magnolia Park, Motion City Soundtrack, Papa Roach, Phantom Planet, Plain White T's, Simple Plan, Sleeping with Sirens, Taking Back Sunday, The Devil Wears Prada, The Paradox, The Used and Underoath.

Warped Tour returned in 2025 following a six-year hiatus. Along with Long Beach, the 2026 stops include June 13-14 in Washington, D.C.; Aug. 21-22 in Montreal; Sept. 12-13 in Mexico City; and Nov. 14-15 in Orlando, Florida.

For all Warped Tour info, visit VansWarpedTour.com.

