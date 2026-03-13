Warped Tour reveals full 2026 Orlando lineup

The week of Warped has come to an end.

After confirming the lineups for its 2026 festival in Washington, D.C., Long Beach, California, Montreal and Mexico City, Warped Tour has unveiled the bill for its fifth and final stop: Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 14-15.

The Orlando lineup includes Bowling for Soup, Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, grandson, Hawthorne Heights, Hoobastank, Jimmy Eat World, KennyHoopla, Motion City Soundtrack, New Found Glory, Phantom Planet, Simple Plan, Sleeping with Sirens, Taking Back Sunday, The Paradox, The Used, Third Eye Blind and Thrice.

Warped Tour returned in 2025 after a six-year hiatus. The other 2026 Warped Tour stops take place in D.C. on June 13-14, Long Beach on July 25-26, Montreal on Aug. 21-22 and Mexico City on Sept. 12-13.

For all Warped Tour info, visit VansWarpedTour.com.

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