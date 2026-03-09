Warped Tour confirms full 2026 DC lineup

Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World performs live inside an Arby’s during Daytona Weekend on February 13, 2026 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Arby's)

Warped Tour has confirmed the full lineup for its 2026 stop in Washington, D.C., taking place June 13-14.

The bill, which has been gradually revealed with new artist announcements every day over the past month, includes Jimmy Eat World, Coheed and Cambria, Rise Against, All That Remains, Flogging Molly, grandson, Hawthorne Heights, Hoobastank, KennyHoopla, Killswitch Engage, New Found Glory, Of Mice & Men, Plain White T's, Sleeping with Sirens, Taking Back Sunday, The Paradox, The Used, Third Eye Blind, Underoath and Yellowcard.

The lineup poster also teases three more names to be announced.

Warped Tour returned in 2025 following a six-year hiatus. Along with D.C., the 2026 stops include July 25-26 in Long Beach, California; Aug. 21-22 in Montreal; Sept. 12-13 in Mexico City; and Nov. 14-15 in Orlando, Florida.

For all Warped Tour info, visit VansWarpedTour.com.

