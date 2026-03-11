Warped Tour announces full 2026 Montreal lineup

Warped Tour has unveiled the full lineup for its 2026 edition in Montreal, taking place Aug. 21-22.

The bill, which has been gradually revealed with new artist announcements every day over the past month, includes A Day to Remember, All Time Low, Atreyu, Bowling for Soup, Escape the Fate, Flogging Molly, Hawthorne Heights, Ice Nine Kills, Jimmy Eat World, Joyce Manor, Of Mice & Men, Pennywise, Simple Plan, Sleep Theory, Sublime, Taking Back Sunday, The Devil Wears Prada, The Paradox, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Thrice and Yellowcard.

Warped Tour returned in 2025 following a six-year hiatus. Along with Montreal, the 2026 stops include Washington, D.C., on June 13-14; Long Beach, California, on July 25-26; Mexico City on Sept. 12-13 and Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 14-15.

For all Warped Tour info, visit VansWarpedTour.com.

