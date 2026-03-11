Warped Tour announces full 2026 Montreal lineup

Warped Tour 2026 Montreal lineup. (Courtesy of Vans Warped Tour)
By Josh Johnson

Warped Tour has unveiled the full lineup for its 2026 edition in Montreal, taking place Aug. 21-22.

The bill, which has been gradually revealed with new artist announcements every day over the past month, includes A Day to Remember, All Time Low, Atreyu, Bowling for Soup, Escape the Fate, Flogging Molly, Hawthorne Heights, Ice Nine Kills, Jimmy Eat World, Joyce Manor, Of Mice & Men, Pennywise, Simple Plan, Sleep Theory, Sublime, Taking Back Sunday, The Devil Wears Prada, The Paradox, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Thrice and Yellowcard.

Warped Tour returned in 2025 following a six-year hiatus. Along with Montreal, the 2026 stops include Washington, D.C., on June 13-14; Long Beach, California, on July 25-26; Mexico City on Sept. 12-13 and Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 14-15.

For all Warped Tour info, visit VansWarpedTour.com.

