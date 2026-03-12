Warped Tour announces full 2026 Mexico City lineup

Warped Tour has unveiled the full lineup for its 2026 stop in Mexico City, taking place Sept. 12-13.

The bill, which has been gradually revealed with new artist announcements every day over the past month, includes All Time Low, Atreyu, Black Veil Brides, Bowling for Soup, Dropkick Murphys, Escape the Fate, Flogging Molly, Goldfinger, Hawthorne Heights, Jimmy Eat World, Joyce Manor, Magnolia Park, Mod Sun, Motion City Soundtrack, New Found Glory, Of Mice & Men, Papa Roach, Rise Against, Simple Plan, Sleep Theory, The All-American Rejects, The Devil Wears Prada, The Maine, Thrice, Underoath and Yellowcard.

Warped Tour returned in 2025 following a six-year hiatus. Along with Mexico City, the 2026 stops include Washington, D.C., on June 13-14; Long Beach, California, on July 25-26; Montreal on Aug. 21-22; and Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 14-15.

For all Warped Tour info, visit VansWarpedTour.com.

