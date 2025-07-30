Warped Tour announces 2026 dates for Long Beach, California

2025 Warped Tour - Long Beach, CA Scott Dudelson/Getty Images (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Warped Tour is coming back to Long Beach, California, in 2026.

The shows will take place July 25-26. Presales begin Friday at 9 a.m. PT via VansWarpedTour.com.

Warped Tour returned in 2025 following a six-year hiatus and scheduled dates in Washington, D.C., Long Beach and Orlando, Florida. The D.C. festival was held in June, while Long Beach took place over the weekend. The Orlando festival will be held in November.

Along with Long Beach, Warped Tour has also announced D.C. dates for 2026, taking place June 13-14.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!