Warped Tour announces 2026 dates for Long Beach, California

Warped Tour is coming back to Long Beach, California, in 2026.

The shows will take place July 25-26. Presales begin Friday at 9 a.m. PT via VansWarpedTour.com.

Warped Tour returned in 2025 following a six-year hiatus and scheduled dates in Washington, D.C., Long Beach and Orlando, Florida. The D.C. festival was held in June, while Long Beach took place over the weekend. The Orlando festival will be held in November.

Along with Long Beach, Warped Tour has also announced D.C. dates for 2026, taking place June 13-14.

