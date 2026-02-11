The Warning schedules only US headlining show of 2026

Daniela "Dany" Villarreal Vélez of The Warning performing live at Sweden Rock Festival on June 05, 2025 in Norje, Sweden. (Anne-Marie Forker/Redferns)

The Warning has announced the band's only U.S. headlining concert of 2026.

The show will take place June 11 at New York City's Rooftop at Pier 17. Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

For all ticket info, visit TheWarningBand.com.

While they won't be playing any other U.S. headlining shows for the year, The Warning will be spending plenty of time stateside while opening for Yungblud's tour, kicking off in May.

The Warning's most recent album is 2024's Keep Me Fed, which includes the single "S!CK." They put out a new song Friday called "Love to Be Loved" in collaboration with fellow Mexican musician Carín León.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.