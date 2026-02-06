The Warning releases new song 'Love to Be Loved' with Carín León

The Warning has released a new song called "Love to Be Loved" in collaboration with fellow Mexican musician Carín León.

"We are so excited about this song," The Warning says in a press release. "As a rock band, this is something completely different for us and a chance to explore new sounds."

The track was cowritten with "Lose Control" singer Teddy Swims, and "blends country, rock, and pop in a way that felt fresh and inspiring from the start," the sister trio says.

"Blending musical worlds is always exciting, and working with our fellow Mexican artist Carín León made the experience even more special," The Warning says. "It's a collaboration that pushed us creatively and shows a new side of The Warning."

You can watch the "Love to Be Loved" video on YouTube.

The Warning's most recent album is 2024's Keep Me Fed, which includes the single "S!CK."

