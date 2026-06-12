The Warning premieres new song 'Ritual' off upcoming ﻿'Everything's Falling' ﻿album

The Warning has premiered a new song called "Ritual," a track off the band's upcoming album, Everything's Falling.

"'Ritual' is about the fear of losing something good," the sister trio says in a statement. "Even when life is going well, anxiety can convince you that disaster is right around the corner. It's about getting trapped in those thoughts and letting them keep you from actually living in the moment."

You can watch the "Ritual" video, in which the three Warning members play fallen angels, streaming now on YouTube.

Everything's Falling, the follow-up to 2024's Keep Me Fed, is due out Aug. 28. It also includes the previously released singles "Kerosene" and "Ego."

The Warning is currently on a U.S. tour with Yungblud.

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