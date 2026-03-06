The Warning lights up new single with 'Kerosene'

The Warning has premiered a new single called "Kerosene."

A press release describes the track as an "incendiary and infectious anthem" with a "hyper-charged drumbeat," a "gritty guitar riff" and a "spunky bassline."

You can watch the "Kerosene" video streaming now on YouTube.

"Kerosene" follows The Warning's February single "Love to Be Loved" with fellow Mexican artist Carín León. The band's most recent album is 2024's Keep Me Fed, which includes the single "S!CK."

The Warning will be touring the U.S. with Yungblud beginning in May. They're also playing a one-off headlining show in New York City in June.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.