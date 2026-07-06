The Warning cancels show as drummer recovers from fainting onstage

Paulina Villarreal of The Warning performs onstage during the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)

The Warning has canceled the band's scheduled show in Toulouse, France, on Monday as drummer Paulina "Pau" Villarreal continues to recover from fainting onstage during a show in Germany on July 1.

"We are heartbroken to share that we have to cancel tonight's show," The Warning writes in a Facebook post. "While Pau has been making great progress, she needs a little more time to fully recover before returning to the stage. Following medical advice, we've made the difficult decision not to perform tonight."

"This is the last thing we wanted to do, especially for everyone who was planning to be with us tonight," the post continues. "Thank you for your patience, your understanding, and for all the love you've show Pau over the past few days. It truly means the world to us."

The Warning previously canceled their set at Belgium's Rock Werchter festival Friday due to Pau's recovery, though they did play a show Saturday at France's Main Square festival.

The Warning will release a new album called Everything's Falling on Aug. 28. It includes the single "Kerosene."

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