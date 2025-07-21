The Warning announces new live album + concert film screening in theaters

Republic Records
By Josh Johnson

The Warning has announced a new live album and concert film, Live from Auditorio Nacional, CDMX.

The album is due out Aug. 22, and the film will screen in select AMC movie theaters on Aug. 21.

"Experience the most special performance of our career yet," The Warning says. As its title suggests, the set was recorded at the Auditorio Nacional venue in Mexico City.

You can watch the trailer for Live from Auditorio Nacional, CDMX streaming now on YouTube. For screening info, visit AMCTheatres.com.

The Warning released their latest album, Keep Me Fed, in 2024. It includes the single "S!CK."

