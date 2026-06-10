The Warning announces new album, ﻿'Everything's Falling'

The Warning performs onstage during the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)

The Warning has announced a new album called Everything's Falling.

The fifth studio effort from the Mexican sister trio is due out Aug. 28. It's the follow-up to 2024's Keep Me Fed, which spawned the single "S!CK."

A new song called "Ritual" is set to premiere Friday and is available now to presave. It follows the 2026 singles "Kerosene" and "Ego."

The Warning is currently on tour with Yungblud and will play a one-off headlining show in New York City on Thursday.

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