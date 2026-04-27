Wait and tweed: Slipknot soundtracks Gucci ad

The worlds of metal and fashion collide in a new ad by Gucci.

The famed Italian brand has released a video made by The Zone of Interest director Jonathan Glazer, which includes a clip of the 'Knot song "(sic)."

"Set in a motel under a full moon, a short film by Jonathan Glazer drifts between the real and the surreal, as people cross paths and gather into a new future adventure," the video description reads.

While Gucci and Slipknot might seem like a random pairing, percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan has spoken about his love for high fashion in interviews.

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