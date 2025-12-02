Wait and build: Slipknot's Clown launches '﻿Minecraft﻿' realm

2019 Festival D'été Quebec Shawn "Clown" Crahan of Slipknot performs at 52nd Festival D'été Quebec on July 8, 2019 in Quebec City, Canada. (Ollie Millington/Redferns) (Ollie Millington/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

It appears that Slipknot's Clown also yearns for the mines.

The percussionist has launched his own Minecraft realm inside the virtual world of the popular video game turned hit movie.

Clown's realm is called Vernearth and is available to play now. You can check out a preview via Slipknot's TikTok.

As for non-virtual Slipknot happenings, the masked metallers released a 25th anniversary reissue of their 1999 self-titled debut album in September. They also announced a catalog deal with the investment firm HarbourView Equity Partners in November.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!