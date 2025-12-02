Wait and build: Slipknot's Clown launches '﻿Minecraft﻿' realm

Shawn "Clown" Crahan of Slipknot performs at 52nd Festival D'été Quebec on July 8, 2019 in Quebec City, Canada. (Ollie Millington/Redferns)

It appears that Slipknot's Clown also yearns for the mines.

The percussionist has launched his own Minecraft realm inside the virtual world of the popular video game turned hit movie.

Clown's realm is called Vernearth and is available to play now. You can check out a preview via Slipknot's TikTok.

As for non-virtual Slipknot happenings, the masked metallers released a 25th anniversary reissue of their 1999 self-titled debut album in September. They also announced a catalog deal with the investment firm HarbourView Equity Partners in November.

