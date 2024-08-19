Wage War conquers ﻿'Billboard'﻿ Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with "MAGNETIC" single

Fearless Records

By Josh Johnson

Wage War has battled their way to the top of the charts.

The band's song "MAGNETIC," the lead single off their new album, STIGMA, has hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay ranking. It's the first Wage War track to achieve that feat; their previous peak was #13 with the track "Circle the Drain."

"'Magnetic' is a song about an attraction to someone that you just can't seem to quit," Wage War previously said. "Despite knowing what may be best, we're pulled back to a feeling that inevitably takes control. Fate decides our future."

STIGMA, Wage War's fifth album, was released in June. The group will launch a U.S. headlining tour in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!