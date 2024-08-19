Wage War conquers ﻿'Billboard'﻿ Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with "MAGNETIC" single

Wage War has battled their way to the top of the charts.

The band's song "MAGNETIC," the lead single off their new album, STIGMA, has hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay ranking. It's the first Wage War track to achieve that feat; their previous peak was #13 with the track "Circle the Drain."

"'Magnetic' is a song about an attraction to someone that you just can't seem to quit," Wage War previously said. "Despite knowing what may be best, we're pulled back to a feeling that inevitably takes control. Fate decides our future."

STIGMA, Wage War's fifth album, was released in June. The group will launch a U.S. headlining tour in September.

