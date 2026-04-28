Volbeat's 'Demonic Depression' possesses #1 spot on '﻿Billboard﻿' chart

Michael Poulsen of Volbeat performs onstage during a concert at Utilita Arena Cardiff on November 06, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns)

Volbeat's current single, "Demonic Depression," has hit #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

That gives the Danish rockers a total of 13 career leaders on Mainstream Rock Airplay, extending their record for the most #1 hits on the tally by a European-based band.

Volbeat is now locked in a six-way tie for the sixth-most number ones in the history of Mainstream Rock Airplay, alongside Van Halen, Disturbed, Linkin Park, Godsmack and Papa Roach. Shinedown has the most, with 22.

"Demonic Depression" appears on Volbeat's latest album, 2025's God of Angels Trust.

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