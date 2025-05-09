Volbeat teases upcoming '﻿God of Angels Trust'﻿ track, 'Time Will Heal'

Volbeat is prepping another new song off the band's upcoming album, God of Angels Trust.

The track is called "Time Will Heal," and will premiere on May 16. You can hear a snippet of "Time Will Heal" now via Volbeat's Facebook.

"Time Will Heal" will mark the third track to be released from God of Angels Trust, following lead single "By a Monster's Hand" and the impressively titled "In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan's Spawn in a Dying World of Doom." The album will arrive in full on June 6.

Volbeat will launch a tour of Canada with Three Days Grace in June, followed by a U.S. run with Halestorm beginning in July.

