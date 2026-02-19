Volbeat officially makes touring guitarist Flemming C. Lund permanent member

Volbeat touring guitarist Flemming C. Lund is now officially a permanent member of the band.
"We're very happy to announce that after this past year of touring and, of course, laying down some scorching solos on [2025 Volbeat album] God Of Angels Trust… we've finally 'put a ring on it' and [Lund] is officially the permanent lead guitar player in Volbeat," the Danish rockers write in an Instagram post.
The group adds, "Please join us in giving Flemming a proper 'welcome aboard,' and we'll see you on the road this Summer!"
Lund first started touring with Volbeat in 2023 following the departure of longtime guitarist Rob Caggiano.
