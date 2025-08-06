Volbeat drummer Jon Larsen to miss upcoming shows due to family commitment

Jon Larsen drummer member of the band Volbeat performs live on stage during the first day of Lollapalooza Brazil at Interlagos Racetrack on March 23, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Volbeat drummer Jon Larsen will miss four of the band's upcoming shows on their ongoing tour.

"Unfortunately Jon has a family commitment back home and won't be able to join us," the Danish rockers share in a Facebook post.

The affected dates include Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, Thursday in Bristow, Virginia, Saturday in Camden, New Jersey, and Sunday in Holmdel, New Jersey.

"Fortunately for us, our dear friend Jon Dette has answered the call once again and will be lending us his talent for those four shows," Volbeat says.

Dette, who's played with bands including Slayer and Anthrax, previously filled in for Larsen in 2022 when Larsen tested positive for COVID-19.

Larsen is set to return to Volbeat's tour starting Aug. 12 in Bangor, Maine.

Volbeat is touring in support of their new album, God of Angels Trust, which dropped in June. Halestorm is also on the bill.

