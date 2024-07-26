Virtual Lemmy, Rob Zombie to be featured in 'World of Tanks Modern Armor' video game

Megadeth "Gigantour" In Concert Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Virtual versions of late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister and Rob Zombie are joining the video game World of Tanks Modern Armor.

The two rockers will be characters in the game as part of its Metal Fest event, which runs from July 30 to Aug. 19. Players will also get to use Motörhead- and Zombie-themed tanks.

"Modern technology has enabled us to have Lemmy fully integrated into the game, which felt appropriate given that this is exactly the sort of game he played and avidly enjoyed," Motörhead says.

For more info, visit ModernArmor.WorldofTanks.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!