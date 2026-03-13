Violet Grohl's latest single is inspired by T-shirt her dad hid from her

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs with Violet Grohl at Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 23, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Harry Durrant/Getty Images)

Dave Grohl has said he's been "totally uninvolved" with his daughter Violet Grohl's debut album, but he did impact her latest single in an indirect way.

As Violet tells the U.K.'s Radio X, her song "595" was inspired by a T-shirt advertising a phone sex line that she'd ordered on Etsy. However, the package containing the shirt was rerouted by Dave before it got to her.

"My dad actually opened up my package and saw the shirt and then hid it in his studio for a couple months," Violet recalls. "I scoured the house looking for the shirt because it said it was delivered, and then I found it in a box in the studio."

Violet also shares how she told her parents she'd signed a record deal over dinner.

"My dad can make a killer Sunday roast," Violet says. "I'm pretty sure it was a Sunday roast."

Violet's debut album, Be Sweet to Me, drops May 29. Her dad, meanwhile, will release a new Foo Fighters album, Your Favorite Toy, on April 24.

