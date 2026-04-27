Violet Grohl releases new ﻿'Be Sweet to Me'﻿ song, announces debut headlining shows

'Be Sweet to Me' album artwork. (Auroura Records/Republic Records; Art direction & design by Samuel Burgess-Johnson)

Violet Grohl has released a new song called "Cool Buzz," a track off her upcoming debut album, Be Sweet to Me.

In a statement Grohl describes "Cool Buzz" as a song about "poking fun at moral inconsistencies in punk guys who preach progressive politics, but then in their own musical spaces won't let women have a chance."

You can watch the "Cool Buzz" lyric video on YouTube.

Be Sweet to Me is due out May 29. It also includes the previously released songs "Applefish," "THUM" and "595."

Along with the new song, Grohl's announced her debut headlining shows, taking place June 4 in New York City, June 5 in Philadelphia and June 6 in Washington, D.C. Tickets are on sale now via VioletGrohl.com.

Grohl's other upcoming live plans include opening for The Breeders, and playing the 2026 Shaky Knees and CBGB festivals.

Meanwhile, Grohl's dad, Dave Grohl, released a new Foo Fighters album, Your Favorite Toy, on Friday.

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