Violet Grohl premieres 'Bug in the Cake' video alongside new 'Be Sweet to Me' album

'Be Sweet to Me' album artwork. (Auroura Records/Republic Records; Art direction & design by Samuel Burgess-Johnson)

Violet Grohl has premiered the video for "Bug in the Cake," a track off her debut album, Be Sweet to Me.

The clip finds the daughter of Dave Grohl hanging out in a house while the homeowner lounges in the pool and vacuums. You can watch it on YouTube.

Be Sweet to Me dropped Friday and also includes the single "THUM."

Violet will launch her first-ever solo tour Friday in Los Angeles, and she's performing on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on June 3. While she's performed on TV before with her dad, the Fallon set will mark her official television debut as her own artist.

Speaking of Violet's dad, he'll launch a North American stadium tour with Foo Fighters in August in support of their new album, Your Favorite Toy.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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