Violet Grohl lands deal with Republic Records

Violet Grohl performs onstage with Nirvana band members during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for FIREAID)

After releasing some singles on her own, Dave Grohl's daughter Violet Grohl has landed herself a record deal.

The 19-year-old has just signed with Republic Records through her own imprint, Auroura Records, and will be working on her first album.

"From the moment we met Violet, it was clear that she represents the next generation of artists," Kristina Grossmann, senior vice president of A&R/Operations at Republic Records, says. "The music is immediate, intentional and her voice holds a rare duality. She is unapologetically cool and is a fearless female voice. We couldn't be more excited to help bring her vision and this album to life."

"Violet brings a rare combination of perspective, artistry, and reverence for the craft," David Wolter, executive vice president/head of A&R at Republic Records, adds. "She understands the history of music, but she's also pushing it forward. She is the future."

Violet has already given fans a taste of her music with the release of singles "THUM" and "Applefish." She also released the track "What's Heaven Without You" on Tuesday, as a tribute to the late director David Lynch on what would have been his 80th birthday.

Violet has performed with her father several times, including alongside the reunited Nirvana at the 2025 FireAid benefit concert.

