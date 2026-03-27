Violet Grohl joins lineup for 2026 Reading & Leeds

(Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording A)

Violet Grohl attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons on January 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Clive Davis and the Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Arrivals

Violet Grohl has joined the lineup for the U.K.'s 2026 Reading & Leeds festivals.

The daughter of Dave Grohl will play both events, which take place simultaneously over the same weekend, Aug. 27-30.

The previously announced 2026 Reading & Leeds headliners include Florence + the Machine and Fontaines D.C.

Violet's dad has headlined Reading & Leeds multiple times with Foo Fighters, most recently in 2019.

Violet will release her debut solo album, Be Sweet to Me, on May 29. She's playing the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta in September.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.