Violet Grohl, daughter of Dave Grohl, premieres debut singles

Violet Grohl performs onstage with Dave Grohl and Nirvana band members during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Violet Grohl, the eldest of Dave Grohl's daughters, has premiered her debut singles.

The tracks are called "THUM" and "Applefish," and are out now via Bandcamp.

"I'm beyond excited to finally share a little bit of what I've been working on over the last year," Violet shares in an Instagram post. "I made these tracks with the most bada** group of musicians, so happy they're finally yours."

Violet, 19, previously sang on a cover of the X song "Nausea" with her dad, which was released in 2021. She's also sung live with Foo Fighters and performed "All Apologies" during Nirvana's reunion performance at the FireAid benefit concert in January.

The Hollywood Reporter reported in 2024 that Violet was working on her debut album.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.