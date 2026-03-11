Violet Grohl announces debut album, ﻿'Be Sweet to Me'

'Be Sweet to Me' album artwork. (Auroura Records/Republic Records; Art direction & design by Samuel Burgess-Johnson)

Violet Grohl, the eldest daughter of Dave Grohl, has announced her debut album.

The record is called Be Sweet to Me, and is due out May 29. It includes the previously released songs "THUM" and "Applefish."

A third cut, titled "595," is out now.

In a statement, Violet says the sound of the album is influenced by the alternative scene of the '80s and '90s, mentioning artists and bands including PJ Harvey, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains and The Breeders.

"There's something so powerful about that period of music, from the messaging to the visuals, it's authentic and raw," Violet says. "I've listened to that stuff since I was a kid."

Violet is set to perform at Atlanta's Shaky Knees festival in September.

Meanwhile, Violet's dad will release a new album with Foo Fighters, Your Favorite Toy, on April 24.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.