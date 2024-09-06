Vinyl release announced for Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross' ﻿'Challengers﻿' score

By Josh Johnson

Trent Reznor and Atticus RossChallengers score is being released on vinyl.

The LP is due out on Nov. 1 and is available to preorder now.

The Nine Inch Nails duo dove into their techno influences for the Challengers soundtrack. The tennis drama, which stars Zendaya, premiered in theaters in April.

Reznor and Ross' previous scoring projects include The Social Network and Soul, which won them Oscars.

Up next, NIN will provide the soundtrack for the Tron: Ares movie, which premieres in October 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!