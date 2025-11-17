Vinnie Paul recipes to be served at Rainbow Bar & Grill

Portrait of drummer Vinnie Paul taken on November 1, 2010. (Rob Monk/Metal Hammer Magazine/Future via Getty Images/Team Rock via Getty Images)

Recipes created by the late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul will be served at the Rainbow Bar & Grill.

The famed Los Angeles eatery and watering hole, where late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister was known to be a regular, will be serving Paul's BBQ sauced cheese burger, Texas style cheese steak sammich and lemon pepper wings throughout the holiday season.

You'll find those recipes and more in Paul's cookbook, Drumming Up an Appetite, which was published posthumously in March.

Paul died in 2018, 14 years after the 2004 murder of his brother and Pantera bandmate, "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott. Pantera reformed in 2022 with Anthrax's Charlie Benante and Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde in place of Vinnie and Dime, respectively.

