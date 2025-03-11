Vinnie Paul cookbook ﻿'Drumming Up an Appetite'﻿ released

River City Rockfest With The Scorpions Gary Miller/Getty Images (Gary Miller/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Your kitchen is about to get a lot more metal thanks to the Vinnie Paul cookbook.

Drumming Up an Appetite, out now, honors the late Pantera and HELLYEAH drummer with a collection of his favorite recipes. It's divided into three Pantera-referencing chapters: "Reinventing the Meal," "Far Beyond Kitchen" and "A Vulgar Display of Flour," which cover main courses, side dishes and desserts, respectively.

Comedian Carrot Top wrote the foreword, while Paul's close friend and personal assistant Brian "Bridog" Jones provided the afterword.

"Vinnie's BBQ action was most definitely not your average line up," Jones says. "Whether it be at his Texas or Vegas casas, or on the road prepping and cooking for all the bands and crew and even the local venue personnel, his spread was legendary!"

Jones adds, "Lots of very hard work from myself and many others made this book possible. Vinnie's recipes are now being offered to the world!"

Paul died in 2018, 14 years after the 2004 murder of his brother and Pantera bandmate, "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott. Pantera is touring with Anthrax's Charlie Benante and Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde in place of Paul and Dime, respectively.

