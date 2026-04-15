Ville Valo 'would love to play' with HIM again: 'They are my brothers'

HIM frontman Ville Valo is open to getting the "Wings of a Butterfly" outfit back together.

The Finnish rockers broke up after a final show on New Year's Eve 2017 in their home country, but Valo tells Metal Hammer he "would love to play with the lads again someday."

"I miss those fellows. They are my brothers," Valo says. "But there's also beauty in the fact we didn't strangle each other at the end, or start travelling in separate limos. So there is that to be said. I felt it was the right way to bury the corpse. HIM was and is my life. It was very hard to let go of that."

Valo says he hasn't "really been in touch with [his former bandmates] much," but noted that they were "still good friends" when HIM ended.

"We'd just grown apart," Valo says.

Valo has since launched a solo project called VV. The debut VV album, Neon Noir, was released in 2023.

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